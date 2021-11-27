Singer Sound Sultan’s wife Eulogizes him on his first posthumous birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Singer Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi, has celebrated her husband’s first posthumous birthday. She celebrated her husband birthday few months after he passed away.

Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan

Her husband passed away few months earlier, today is his first posthumous birthday, she took to her Instagram page and eulogized him.

Farida took to her social media page and expressed how much she misses her late husband.

She stated that she missed his jokes, smile, their shared jokes and everything about him.

Her words,

“Fasasi “Oko Farida”…

I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile…

I miss your jokes…

I miss waking up to guitar strings…

Even more, I miss our inside jokes…

It’s your birthday today. I’ll forever celebrate all that you’ve been to me. I love you, forever and always ❤ 🕊lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi Raji un”.

