The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

The wives of the Okoye brothers, Anita Okoye and Lola Okoye recently had a ’Thanksgiving‘ dinner together.

Anita and Lola, the wives of the Psquare singers, were spotted in an online video celebrating thanksgiving together.

This comes after Peter and Paul Okoye, buried the long-time feud between them and reconciled with each other.

The two brothers of the defunct Psquare group had been separated for five years due to an undisclosed family rift.

Recently the two brothers ended their long-time feud and are back together as a family.

Their wives, Anita and Lola, were spotted holding a thanksgiving dinner with the popular Disc Jockey, DJ Switch.

The two and their children had a thanksgiving dinner in honor of their husbands after they reconciled.

See photos,

Okoye wives
Okoye wives
Okoye wives
Okoye wives
