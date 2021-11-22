Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1 year rememberance anniversary

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi go romantic at a public event. She and her husband were seen making romantic moves at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1 year rememberance.

Toyin Abraham and her husband were spotted sharing passionate kiss at the event. The two actor- lovers were made it out at the event.

The actress thereafter twerked for her man who was beaming with smiles as he enjoyed the moment.

Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram page and shared the lovely video of her and her husband having a dance and kissing while she held a glass of wine.

Theinfong earlier reported that Actress Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish, was spotted massaging and kissing her feet at the same event. This sparked reactions from her fans and followers.

See video below,