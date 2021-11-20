“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail WhiteMoney hailed after he visited local yam spot in Enugu

Popular reality tv star, Hazel Onou, better known as, Whitemoney, has sparked mixed reactions online, following his visit to his favorite roasted yam spot in Enugu state.

The Big Brother Naija winner, in an Instagram live session, was spotted at a local yam spot, where he bought and ate some roasted yam.

His fans have therefore applauded him for this. They described his act as humility despite rising to fame.

A fan took to social media and stated that Whitemoney shows his true self and he is a real person.

A fan wrote: “Very humble nd no fake zone mehn, he is just showing his reality nd his true nature before fame ND dats wat life shud be about honestly. See ehnnn a zombie wud learn wat dey call true love for humanity, been true to urself, been real, been humble, been caring, been blunt without mixing words, been real, been original, nd most importantly been faithful nd close to God from whitemoney. This guy showed all of dis nd even more ND dats why God is just lifting up beyond people’s imagination nd comprehension. And it’s funny coz this is just d beginning honestly, so proud of u my humble “ODOGWU NKWOKEOMA WHITEMONEY”.