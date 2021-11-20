TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to…

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail WhiteMoney hailed after he visited local yam spot in Enugu

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Popular reality tv star, Hazel Onou, better known as, Whitemoney, has sparked mixed reactions online, following his visit to his favorite roasted yam spot in Enugu state.

Whitemoney
Whitemoney

The Big Brother Naija winner, in an Instagram live session, was spotted at a local yam spot, where he bought and ate some roasted yam.

READ ALSO

Fan Draws A Live Portrait Picture Of Whitemoney And Present…

Whitemoney goes back to his roots, visits his favorite spot…

His fans have therefore applauded him for this. They described his act as humility despite rising to fame.

A fan took to social media and stated that Whitemoney shows his true self and he is a real person.

A fan wrote: “Very humble nd no fake zone mehn, he is just showing his reality nd his true nature before fame ND dats wat life shud be about honestly. See ehnnn a zombie wud learn wat dey call true love for humanity, been true to urself, been real, been humble, been caring, been blunt without mixing words, been real, been original, nd most importantly been faithful nd close to God from whitemoney. This guy showed all of dis nd even more ND dats why God is just lifting up beyond people’s imagination nd comprehension. And it’s funny coz this is just d beginning honestly, so proud of u my humble “ODOGWU NKWOKEOMA WHITEMONEY”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage crashed” –…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100 level theater arts…

Davido hints about giving away all the money he received from friends

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Flies Alone In His Magnificent Private Jet…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Zlatan Ibile calls out lady for absconding with his 750k Dior shirt

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail WhiteMoney hailed after he visited…

Fan Draws A Live Portrait Picture Of Whitemoney And Present It To Him

“Time has vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had” —…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More