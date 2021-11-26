“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment about Tacha

Reality tv star, Nina Ivy, has countered Tee Billz’s recent comment about Tacha. She doesn’t support his comment that Tacha is bankable without opening her legs.

Tee Billz had described Tacha as the most bankable Big Brother Naija star, without opening her legs for men.

This didn’t sit well with Nina, who is also an ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija show. She asked Tee Billz to name the ex-housemates opening their legs for men.

While reacting to his post, the reality tv star described Teebillz’s post as a derogatory comment on other female ex-housemates which might make people link their success to sleeping around.

She noted that the talent manager should not have made such derogatory comments about other housemates to praise Tacha.

Nina however, challenged him to disclose those that are opening their legs to men for money.

She wrote, “Who come dey open leg”?.

