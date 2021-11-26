TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment about Tacha

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Nina Ivy, has countered Tee Billz’s recent comment about Tacha. She doesn’t support his comment that Tacha is bankable without opening her legs.

Tacha
Tacha

Tee Billz had described Tacha as the most bankable Big Brother Naija star, without opening her legs for men.

READ ALSO

“You are the most bankable without opening your…

“Don’t go about over doing good, the world is…

This didn’t sit well with Nina, who is also an ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija show. She asked Tee Billz to name the ex-housemates opening their legs for men.

While reacting to his post, the reality tv star described Teebillz’s post as a derogatory comment on other female ex-housemates which might make people link their success to sleeping around.

Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy

She noted that the talent manager should not have made such derogatory comments about other housemates to praise Tacha.

Nina however, challenged him to disclose those that are opening their legs to men for money.

She wrote, “Who come dey open leg”?.

See below,

Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher” – Nigerians drag…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment…

“You will forever be the best boss in the world” – Tiwa Savage…

“You are the most bankable without opening your legs” – Talent…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More