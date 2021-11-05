You can’t destroy what you did not build – Janemena

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe
Popular Instagram dancer, Janemena, has taken to her Instagram page and revealed that people can’t destroy her marriage. The dancer who is known for her usual dance sessions on Instagram said this in reaction to the recent trouble in her marriage. Recall that she was caught in the midst of the sex tape scandal between Kpokpogri who happened to be Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend. She had disclaimed that she slept with Kpokpogri however a voice note alleged to be that of Kpokpogri bragging about Janemena sex position and how he satisfies him surfaced. She wrote: “My face when people think they can destroy what they did not create”. This has caused a stir in her marriage. However, in reaction to this, she has stated that no on can destroy what they did not create. This she said in an Instagram video and also jokingly added that she wants to date men that will make people drag her. In another caption she wrote: “Na man wey no be my own, wey Dem go take drag me for social media I wan dey post now”. See her post below:
