“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as she celebrate her first daughter on her birthday

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, has reminisced about how she was scared of motherhood, as she celebrate her daughter, Isabella’s 13th birthday.

Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella, clocked 13 years old, today, December 11, 2021, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her with an emotional note.

According to her, 13 years ago, she was not sure she wanted to be a mother, she was scared, whether she would be a good mother or not. She shared a video of their happy moments together.

In her words;

“My Sunshine… My Good Luck Charm…An Angel …A Child With So Much Love In Her Heart. So Generous…So Kind .. So Thoughtful… So Caring … So Respectful .. So Sweet.. So Selfless .. Extremely Polite … So Brilliant.. So Mature … So Talented ….So Creative With Her Designs ( Belvia kids) Very Good At Editing Videos… A Lil Shy…A Great Speaker With One Of The Best Dictions Ever .. My Sunshine.13 Years Ago I Wasn’t Sure I Was Ready To Be A Mother , I Was So Scared …( Would I be a good mother? ).

“But … That Very Moment I Held You In My Arms For The First Time … I Had Tears In My Eyes , Gosh ! She’s So Beautiful ,I Cried .. I Looked Into Those Beautiful Eyes … Rush Of Different Emotions – LOVE .. I Saw LOVE… Right There , In That Moment ..I Felt LOVE Like Never Before.

“You Are Everything Amazing And Much More ..Sometimes I Still Can’t Believe You Mine .. I Feel So Blessed To Have In My Life .. Isabel Thank You For Making It Easy To Be Your Mom .. You Make Life Easy For All of Us Especially Your Lil Sista. I Wish You All The Beautiful Things Your Dreams Are Made Of. You Have A Very Beautiful ,Sweet Heart ,With So Much Love To Give .. Please Don’t Let The World Or Peer Pressure Change It. I LOVE YOU . We Love you Happy 13th Birthday My Child”.

