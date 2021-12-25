Actress Etinosa showers daughter with econium on her birthday

Actress Etinosa Idemudia, has nothing but sweet words for her only daughter as she clocks a year old on December 25th, 2021.

The talented actress’s daughter, clocked a year old today and she took to her Instagram page and showered her with nice words.

Theinfong recalls that actress Etinosa gave birth to her daughter in 2020, even though she and the child’s father separated few months into their marriage.

She has therefore taken to her Instagram page to express her love for her daughter on her birthday. She described her as her best friend and also wished her a happy Christmas.

Her words,

“My celebration is double today because on this day 365 days ago I met my best friend. Every day with you is worth celebrating. Happy birthday my offspring. Happy birthday my daughter. Happy birthday my Princess @babykris_uwa #kris1daful”.

“Merry Christmas y’all Beautiful, smart, strong, caring, sharing, peaceful, growing, and glowing daughter of mine, you are blessed Happy Birthday”.