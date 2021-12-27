“Appreciate Ghana for supporting your artiste” — Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale slams Nigerians

Ghana based Nigerian rapper, Shatta Wale, have asked Nigerians to thank Ghana for helping Nigerian artistes.

This comes after his Nigerian fans dragged him after he made a controversial statement in which he subbed Nigerian artistes. This happened after he sold out the second biggest stadium in Ghana.

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale took to Twitter and asked Nigerians to thank Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes. He however asked how many Ghanaian artistes Nigeria has supported.

His words,

“As for Nigerians, they think they can always say what they want to say. F**k your talks. Y’all who think I spoke the truth, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country. Until you guys will realise your artiste ‘blew’ in Ghana to say thank you.

“Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana. I can make that stop. Don’t dare me.

“It’s the truth ,your artistes come here for numbers before the world can recognize them. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness.”

“I won’t follow your artiste like some of my colleagues. If you do, I go wash your face with your own shame. Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste and stop talking trash on here”.

See below,