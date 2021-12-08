Bobrisky lists conditions for invitees to attend the opening of his new mansion worth over N400 million

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Okunleye Idris, Popularly known as Bobrisky, is set to open his new mansion in grand style.

The male barbie recently acquired a mansion worth over N400 million, and he is planning to open it with a big ceremony to be attended by socialites like himself.

Bobrisky has therefore listed conditions for invitees to attend his house opening ceremony.

According to him invitees must come with;

“Ace of spade drink, ipad, dolce& gabbana perfume, ysl chocolate, Champagne cup, swiss lace asoebi for the event, access card to the event”.

He also stated that invitation for his big day will be shared on Saturday December 11, 2021.