Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Standup comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, and his wife, Mabel Makun, are reportedly expecting another baby.

The Makuns'
The Makuns’

The socialite couple have been married for 13 years and blessed with a daughter, Michelle.

In a new report, the two are expecting another baby after 13 years of giving birth to their only daughter.

This was revealed by popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers who shared the news on Instagram.

In Gistlovers words:

“Hello tueh tree, congratulations are in order as Tunku AY set to welcome another baby after him, daughter, I come in peace ooo, igi ewedu oni who pawa”.

In another news, AY comedian took to Instagram on February 1st, 2021 to celebrate his adorable daughter, Michelle, on her 13th birthday.

He prayed that his daughter would continue to experience beautiful things in her life. He also prayed for God’s perfection over his daughter.

In his words,

“Dear Michelle Adeola Makun, turning 13 today marks another start in your life, may beautiful things never cease to happen in your life. May you continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge. May you continue to stand tall amongst your equals”.

“As you grow into becoming a woman, I pray God perfects all that concerns you. My sweet baby, I wish you a happy birthday and happier moments in life. @realmabelmakun and I love you”.

