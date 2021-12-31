“Davido and I figured it out” – Burna Boy says after calling him a liar

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Grammy winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that he and his colleague, singer Davido are in good terms. He stated that he and Davido are now cool with each other.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

This comes after Burna Boy subtly shaded Davido, after the former claimed he made N13 billion in 2021.

In reaction to this, Burna Boy took to his Insta story and alleged that Davido is lying. Even though he didn’t mention Davido in his posts, but from the comments, it is obvious netizens feel he was referring to Davido.

Shortly after, Burna Boy took to his Insta story and stated that he and Davido are now cool with each other.

Davido
Davido

According to him, the issue between him and Davido was caused by middle men but it has been resolved.

He also revealed that Davido wasn’t trying to play him dirty after all.

See below,

Burna Boy
Burna Boy
