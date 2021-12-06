DJ Cuppy responds to Nigerians who feels her life is different because of her billionaire background

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy,  has reacted to netizens, who feel her life is different because of her billionaire background.

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

The singer is a daughter to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. Some netizens expressed their differences online, stating that her life is different and she is above the law because of her father’s wealth.

Cuppy who is currently studying at Oxford University, UK, had taken to Twitter to lament how her plans for this Christmas have been canceled after the UK placed Nigeria on the red list because of COVID-19.

Some social media users however told her that the rules does not apply to her because of her father’s standing in society.

One Twitter user identified as blixberrie wrote; “I need Cuppy to stop trying to “relate” to us”

Cuppy replied; “Okay. Let me fix this: Hello, my name is Cuppy…and because of certain privileges and resources I have- I do not feel any emotions. I am never sad or disappointed because my life is always perfect. YAY! Better?”.

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
