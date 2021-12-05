Dowen College release statement to commiserate with Sylvester Oromoni’s family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Sylvester Ormroni, a 12 years old student of Dowen College, died recently after he was brutalized by senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

The school earlier claimed he died as a result of injuries he sustained while playing football.

Following this, the school was shut down by the Lagos State Government. In another news the school was sealed on Sunday December 5, 2021, by the Police.

Few hours after Dowen College was sealed by the police, the school released a condolence statement to commiserate with the family of Sylvester Oromoni, over the death of their child.

In the statement, the school sympathized with the family of Sylvester Oromoni and promised to investigate the matter.

They also stated that Sylvester was dearly loved by his teachers and fellow students.

