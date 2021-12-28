“Drugs no good nah” — Reactions as old photos of singer, Portable stirs mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Old photos of fast-rising singer, Portable, that surfaced online have stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Taken aback by the difference in the old pics of him vs the present ones, Nigerians attributed his present skinny look to drugs and urged him to quit drugs to get his body back.

An Instagram user @tiwalola_folakemi commented: “He need to rehabilitate ,make dem flush all the drug comot for him body,and clean some tattoos wey be like amotekun”.

@orunmila_1 wrote, “First person wey em throwback go better pass em present 😂😂”.

@oba_823 wrote: “That’s Power of taking drugs without taking care of yourself gaddamn self !!!!”

@billiscobar wrote: “The moment he stops drugs, he will return to his original form… Drugs no good nah.. He’s a very good guy just wrong choices probably caused by 9ja frustration.”

@alpha_duchess wrote: “He looks like an addict, rehab is what he truly needs”.

@mobrixx_otg wrote: “That’s wat unhealthy smoking and crack can do. He better help himself”.

See the photos below: