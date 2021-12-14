Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited with her son (VIDEO)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Nigerian navy officer and comedian, Cute Abiola reunited with his mom.

In the video, the excited mother was seen laying on the floor and screaming, as she expressed gratitude to God over her son’s return.

Cute Abiola was declared missing on Monday, November 15, 2021, after his colleague, Mr Macaroni, raised an alarm that they haven’t heard from him since he left for his office in Navy Town, Lagos.

The Navy later announced he wasn’t missing but was detained for contravening the military laws by posting a video of himself in military uniform on social media, an act which is said to be in violation of the armed forces’ social media policy.

The Navy added that the comedian failed to show up when called upon to explain himself but only returned after the expiration of his leave on November 15, 2021, and was put behind bars the same day.

However, days ago, Naval spokesperson, Commodore Suleman Dahun, confirmed that he has been released.

Dahun said the comedian is no longer in the naval detention and has been released to serve his punishment.

Cute Abiola has now reunited with his mother and the video of their reunion is beautiful to see.

Watch video below: