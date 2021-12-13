Former queen, Princess Ugonna has cried out after ‘unknown gunmen’ burnt down her house and abducted her father in Imo State.

The graduate of Abia state University, while sharing her pain, slammed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for assuring Imolites of their safety in the state.

She also revealed that her father HRM Eze Paul ogbu was abducted during the attack on their home at Ihube Okigwe.

In her words:

“My name is Princess Ugonna Ogbu. I am an ex-beauty Queen and a graduate of Abia state university. I am from okigwe in IMO state.

“It is so unfortunate that the IMO state government @he_hopeuzodimma will come to social media and assure the world and Nigerians at large that IMO state is safe whereby we are dying on daily basis.

“Last night my family house in Ihube okigwe IMO state and my dad’s car was set Ablaze by unknown gunmen and my dad HRM Eze Paul ogbu was abducted to an unknown destination, all my credentials both that of my siblings all burnt to ashes as at the time of this incident.

“We called the @nigeriapoliceforce this was at 11:55pm they ask us were is okigwe located. We explained, they gave us a number to call force headquarters that they will assist us of which we called, the line was not picked.

“We called back the number that gave us the force headquarters number only for them to tell us there is nothing they can do at this point all hope was lost.

“We called the @nigeria.fireandrescue at okigwe only for them to tell us that they don’t have water to stop the fire as you can see in the video, the house and everything in it burnt to ashes no single pin came out. Up till now my father’s way about is still unknown and no information of what so ever.

“Am Using this opportunity to call on well meaning Nigerians to come to our aid, because their is no hope for the common man in this our country.”