“Fathers should stop kissing their baby girls on the lips” – BBN’s Ka3na

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na Jones, has opined that fathers should stop kissing their daughters on the mouth.

She stated that fathers should desist from kissing their baby girls on the lips that forehead or cheeks is more appropriate.

The reality tv star in a tweet on the micro blogging platform stated that it is more appropriate for fathers to kiss their daughters on the forehead and cheeks than on the mouth.

She tweeted;

”Fathers should stop kissing their baby girls on the lips forehead or chick is more appropriate…Thinking Aloud Seriously #goodmorning”.

In another news Ka3na stated that she is a boss lady and she is nobody’s mate. This the mother of one said while flaunting her achievements so far.

Recall that she recently had her tooth fixed with millions of dollars, in an hospital in the states and she could not but flaunt her new tooth.

