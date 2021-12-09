TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Free sex might be free bondage”, Comedian Woli Arole warns people against free sex

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular comedian, Woli Arole, has warned people against having random sex. He stated that having sex with random people has risk.

The comedian who took to his Instagram page to advise people, stated that having free sex with random people means someone is attracting free bondage and free trouble.

Comedian Arole stated this in a post on Instagram and shared a screenshot of his chat with a social media follower, who chatted with him about this same issue.

According to him, the follower told him that he had sex with a random lady he met online and since then he does not have an erection.

He also stated that the lady in question have blocked the social media follower. The follower asked Woli Arole to pray for him so that he will regain his erection.

The follower wrote, “I had sex with a lady after 48 hrs my penis can’t stand anymore. I believe that if you join faith with me. I will regain my erection”.

Woli Arole thereby warned people to stop having sex with random people to avoid inviting troubles and dangers into their lives.

His words,

“See what I use to say, this young man sent me a message yesterday on IG DM. He met a lady on social media, I am not sure they even dated, he moved to have SEX with her, now he’s not having an erection again, the girl has blocked him on IG. See what we say about Premarital SEX and Adultery oooooooo. See naw. Even if the guy was just joking or not saying the TRUTH, I think he was so serious. He messaged me at night. Let’s all be careful. If you think you see FREE SEX, it might be FREE BONDAGE, FREE TROUBLE. This message is for both genders. Either Online or Offline. Fornication and Adultery is a SIN. Demons don’t respect CONDOMS. Make things no spoil before God intervenes.”

See his post below,

