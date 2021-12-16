“I have it all I don’t have to fake it”- BBN Ka3na slams haters

Reality tv star and businesswoman, Ka3na Jones, has taken to social media to brag about having it all and not living a fake life.
The Big Brother Naija star took to her insta-stories and stated that she has all the good things of life and she doesn’t have to fake it for anyone.
While attacking her haters on the photo-sharing app, she reiterated that if she should show off her lifestyle, her haters would hate what they call life.
In her words,
“Should I stop or should please continue. Bloody haters! If I should show my lifestyle on here I bet y’all will hate what you call a life. Believe me or not I have it all and I don’t have to fake it for anyone”.
The Big Brother Naija star is fond of telling people that she is the Boss Lady and she lives up to it.
See below,
