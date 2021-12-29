“I have no respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their camera at home while helping the needy” – Actress, Shan George

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has slammed people who publicize their acts of kindness and generosity to the needy on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 29th, the actress noted that she has no respect for people who announce it when they help the needy.

According to her, charity, humanitarian activities and altruistic acts should be done in topmost secrecy, without a person bringing his deeds of helping those needy people to the public to gain some recognition.

In her words;

“Abeg feel free to reason am as you like oo, as for me I have no single respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their cameras at home while helping the needy”

See her post below: