“I owned a house before BBNaija, I no dey brag” — Whitemoney reveals (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has revealed that he owned a house before participating in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The singer and businessman won the season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the show.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he owned a house but he did not disclose it during the show.

According to him, people don’t know he owned a house before participating in the show, because he is not someone who brags about his achievements.

This has generated mixed reactions online, as his fans and followers are surprised at this new revelation. Some took to the comments and stated that the reality tv star pretended during the show.

Watch video below,