“I wanted to drop out of varsity after I got Russian visa” – Broda Shaggi

Popular Instagram comedian, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has recalled how he wanted to drop out of university after he got a Russian visa.

The talented comedian in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, recalled how he got a visa to Russia during his undergraduate days.

According to him, he got a visa to travel to Russia when he was in 200 level but he eventually changed his mind and completed his education.

His words,

“There was this theatre troop from Abeokuta. They said they needed dancers in Russia. So I went to Abeokuta and from Abeokuta, we went to Ife. We rehearsed, did everything, and were ready for the performance. It was a carnival in Russia.”

“Out of the 12 people, I was the only one given the visa and I can’t travel alone because it’s a troop. I can’t go there alone. I was very happy. I thought that was the moment my story was going to change because I was going abroad. I had already left school.