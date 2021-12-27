”I’m hiding my husband because of wizards like you” — Reality TV star, Gifty Powers, replies troll

Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, recently rocked matching pyjamas with her lover on boxing day. She shared photos of the adorable moment as she covered his face to hide his identity.

This made her fans react, as some criticized her for covering her lover’s face. A fan however commented that she covered her lover’s face because she isn’t proud of him.

In reaction to this, Gifty said that she is covering her man’s face because of wizards like the fan. She also added that she won’t act stupid inorder to satisfy people.

Her words;

“I’m hiding him because of wizards like y’all and “i’m proud of him” should not make me act stupid just so y’all can be satisfied. I protect the people i love. Who cares? Well, it seems you do”.