I’m not married to VJ Adams, someone edited my Wikipedia page – Actress, Juliet Ibrahim debunks rumors

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has raised an alarm after she discovered that her Wikipedia page states that she’s married to Nigerian television presenter, VJ Adams.

Juliet Ibrahim raises alarm about Wikipedia page edit, says she's not married to VJ Adams

The actress also alleges that apparently someone edited her Wikipedia page and put those information there, without her knowledge.

In fact, a bride and groom photo she took alongside VJ Adams in 2020, has largely remained the source of the confusion about her marital status.

While reacting to the misrepresentation of her biography, Juliet Ibrahim who lamented about it, wrote;

“I just found out that someone random has been editing my Wikipedia page online and for this whole year apparently “Juliet’s spouse is VJ Adams aka Mr. Ibrahim.

PLEASE whoever you are, please edit that out, because I AM SINGLE, I AM NOT MARRIED.

“I’m an actor, model, brand ambassador, speaker and a Host, I work with colleagues on various projects and doesn’t mean because I did a bridal shoot project with @iamvjadams we are officially married.

“This is a PSA! Please help a sister out to stay single UNTIL she actually gets married. THANK YOU for removing that from online.”

Refer to her post below:

