TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged…

I’m so scared of my new life – BBNaija’s Saskay cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saskay has opened up to fans about her fears about her new life.

Speaking via Twitter, the BBNaija star revealed how she broke down in tears after trying to make an IG post and it wasn’t working.

READ ALSO

Caring for my mother is getting harder –…

BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women…

She wrote:

“Earlier this evening, I tried to make an ig post and it wasn’t working the way I wanted it to. I got frustrated and broke down crying. That was when I realized how sad and scared of this new life I am.

Shoutout to everyone trying something new. It’s okay to be sad, tired or frustrated sometimes. It’s okay to feel weak and fall. The most important thing is getting up and trying again.
‘Nothing great was ever done without much enduring’. Estoy aqui para ti, mi amor🏹🖤”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young girls and boys punished by villagers for taking “mkpuru mmiri”…

I’m so scared of my new life – BBNaija’s Saskay cries out

RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

Shatta Wale slams Rema for ‘spitting on the dignity of Ghanaians’ following…

“A lot of dark skinned girls have hatred towards light skinned women” – Reality…

“I have no respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their camera at home while…

It is wrong for Christians and married people to kiss in movies – Female…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More