I’m so scared of my new life – BBNaija’s Saskay cries out

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saskay has opened up to fans about her fears about her new life.

Speaking via Twitter, the BBNaija star revealed how she broke down in tears after trying to make an IG post and it wasn’t working.

She wrote:

“Earlier this evening, I tried to make an ig post and it wasn’t working the way I wanted it to. I got frustrated and broke down crying. That was when I realized how sad and scared of this new life I am.

Shoutout to everyone trying something new. It’s okay to be sad, tired or frustrated sometimes. It’s okay to feel weak and fall. The most important thing is getting up and trying again.

‘Nothing great was ever done without much enduring’. Estoy aqui para ti, mi amor🏹🖤”