Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has confirmed reports that she welcomed a babygirl through surrogacy.

In a recent interview with Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, the beautiful actress talked about the surrogacy process and how beautiful it feels to be a Mother.

*******

– Ini, you recently allegedly welcomed a child through a surrogate mother. Can you confirm it and tell us why you chose this path? Please also tell us if you used your eggs as well.

*******

Wow! Here we go Stella.. Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood.

I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother.

I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself .who knows.

******

-Tell us about your baby’s father.

****

I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things dont work out between both parties.. For me it’s the fear of what that would mean for the child .Ideally, its marriage then children but we are not living in an ideal world.

I am not someone who allows any situation to control me. I make lemonades out of lemons thrown my way and have no regrets. Life itself is so fragile and short to be striving for perfection. I am well and capable of taking care of my own child as I’ve been taking care of myself .I wanted a child and thank God for the options of surrogacy and donors…

*******

-Were you avoiding talking about her?

*****

No i was not, I was hoping to talk about her on her 1st birthday in a few months but mischief makers beat me to it and spoilt the beautiful story with lies. The sad thing about this is dragging an innocent man Into something that has absolutely nothing to do with him.

Stella, I naturally make friends better with guys than women.. I do have a few female friends dont get me wrong but i relate better with people who are older and way more experienced in life than i am.