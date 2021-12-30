“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia opens up

Julia, the daughter of billionaire Ned Nwoko, has disclosed that she’s never dated anyone in her life since birth.

“I just hope no one is referring me as their ex because I have never dated anyone in my life”.

This is coming just weeks after Netizens took to Ned Nwoko’s comment section to wish for his daughter, Julia to get married to a man who’s as old as her father is.