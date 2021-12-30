“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Peter

Julia, the daughter of billionaire Ned Nwoko, has disclosed that she’s never dated anyone in her life since birth.

Julia Nwoko says she's never dated any man before

The billionaire’s daughter revealed this in a post which she shared on her official Instagram page, lately.

Julia Nwoko also warned that she hopes no man is referring to her as an ex, because she has never been in a relationship with any person.

“I just hope no one is referring me as their ex because I have never dated anyone in my life”.

Refer to her post below:

This is coming just weeks after Netizens took to Ned Nwoko’s comment section to wish for his daughter, Julia to get married to a man who’s as old as her father is.

