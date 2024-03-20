A lady identified as @DWhytewolf on Twitter has ignited a conversation regarding qualities some Nigerian men find desirable in a potential wife.

Her tweet suggests that women seeking marriage can appear more appealing to these men by adopting behaviors like dressing modestly, cooking for them, and avoiding arguments.

Additionally, she mentions staying home more often, limiting social media use, and abstaining from alcohol and smoking as further contributing factors.

However, @DWhytewolf clarifies that she doesn’t view these actions as defining a good woman.

The point, the lady argues, is that some Nigerian men hold these preferences, and this information can be used strategically by those seeking marriage.

She wrote;

“It’s so easy to deceive Nigerian men.. when you’re ready to marry. Start dressing modest. Reduce make up. Cook. Be gentle, don’t argue too much. Stay home a lot. Don’t be on social media. Don’t drink or smoke. I swear you’ll deceive any of them that you are good. Lmao gullible lot.

“For those who don’t get it and are saying all sorts, I do not consider the listed things a mark of a good woman. Not in the slightest. The point is, men do, and hence you’ve given the blue print to the women who would use it to deceive you. Say what you may, it’s the truth.”

The tweet has generated mixed reactions, with some users agreeing and others finding the approach manipulative.

See below;

It’s so easy to deceive Nigerian men.. when you’re ready to marry Start dressing modest

Reduce make up

Cook

Be gentle, don’t argue too much

Stay home a lot

Don’t be on social media

Don’t drink or smoke I swear you’ll deceive any of them that you are good. Lmao gullible lot https://t.co/jYy4ZkuqPO — Lone Wolf 🐺 (@DWhytewolf) March 18, 2024

ALSO READ: “A man that allows his woman to shine”- Netizens hails Pastor Jerry Eze as his wife, Eno Jerry gets appointed as chairman Abia State Civil Service