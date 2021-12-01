TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular controversial crossdresser, James Brown, has expressed his excitement as he gets set to take out his manho0d.

He made this announcement in a post while wishing his followers a happy new month.

He revealed that ladies have been sliding into his dm even though he does not identify as a man anymore.

He also disclosed that he has finally decided to remove his manhood to suit his identity as a ‘woman’.

“Happy new month, my Durlings, if I was a man I wish to get married to someone as beautiful as the GI on this picture, not all those ugly girl that always send me a Dm telling me, I’m their crush. My sisters you are not my type oooo me that want to remove my (THING) very soon,” the caption of the post read.

