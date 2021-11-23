“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was 2” – James Brown celebrates grandma

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has penned down a heartwarming message to his grand mother who accepted him after his mother rejected him at 2.

Sharing photos of himself and his grandmother, James Brown wrote;

“This is my grandma 👵 the woman I cherish the most with my blood 🩸, body and soul. This is the only woman who took me in when I was rejected by my mom back then when I was just 2 days old, this woman breastfeed me ,clothe me, gave me Shelter, knowing fully well that I’m just her granddaughter /son.

Back then I thought she was my biological mom for 6 years, even after my biological mother finally surface, I was still not accepted. My grandma took me back loved and supported me as always.

I stayed with my grandma and my great grandma almost all my life. As Yoruba will say : omo agba (elder child) I love my grandma 👵 so much because she has always supported my dreams And even though she never understood it, she was standing and fighting for me even back then when my Aunty bite my eye, she fought for me even when all my family members didn’t like me.

She was always there, and then I said to my self if my grandma can support and believe in me then I don’t have to worry about anyone opinion coz she is the best

Big thanks 🙏 to my Grandma for accepting my personality may she live long to enjoy the fruit of her labor !!

God bless you grandma !!!”