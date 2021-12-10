Lady leaks her chat with BBNaija’s Nengi who bribed her with N500K

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Adeola Diadem has revealed how her friend, Nengi Hampson ‘bribed’ her with N500,000.

Diadem, in a recent post on Snapchat, shared her chat with BBNaija star, Nengi Hampson who ‘bribed’ her with N500,000.

From the chat which Diadem shared via Snapchat, she was seen hailing Nengi for working so hard to make money.

Reacting to this, Nengi asked her to send her account details so she can ‘bribe’ her with money.

Nengi subsequently transferred N500,000 to Diadem and she quickly took to Snapchat to share a screenshot of the alert.

Sharing the alert and their conversation, she wrote;

“What my bribe looks like. Nengi it’s like you will start bribing me everyday o because I love this. E remain flowers. Thank you babyyy”.

