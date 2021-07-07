Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Emperor, ‘hubby’ to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson, has reacted after the reality star celebrated him on his birthday.

Recall, the Big Brother Naija lockdown finalist caused an uproar on Twitter after she celebrated the young man on social media.

Nengi Hampson took to her Twitter page to send out a heartfelt birthday message to the young man who she referred to as her “hubby”.

The young man identified as “emperor cruzz” on Twitter is well known for hyping the reality star and singing her praises all over Twitter.

Reacting to this, Emperor expressed his excitement about Nengi referring to him as her “hubby”. He also tagged himself a proud husband to a beautiful wife like Nengi.

See tweets below;

