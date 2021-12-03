TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she…

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Lagos State Government has shut down Dowen college following death of 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Lagos State ministry of education ordered an indefinite closure of the school, pending the outcome of an investigation.

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to…

Dowen college shut down for two days over death of…

The statement read;

“LAGOS GOVT ORDERS INDEFINITE CLOSURE OF DOWEN COLLEGE

The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki , pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

The Commissioner called for calm,, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

Ganiu Lawal
Asst Director, Public Affairs
Ministry of Education
3RD December, 2021″

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Tems finally speaks on Wizkid touching her ‘backside’ during stage…

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

“When I wanted to leave my ex-husband I had 3 unanswered questions”…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to the death of Dowen…

“Who says a woman can’t make her own family?” – Moet…

Dowen college shut down for two days over death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

Why I clashed with my father and he chased me with Police – Davido opens…

“I have never slept with a man for money, I have never done runs”…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More