Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Lagos State Government has shut down Dowen college following death of 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Lagos State ministry of education ordered an indefinite closure of the school, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The statement read;

“LAGOS GOVT ORDERS INDEFINITE CLOSURE OF DOWEN COLLEGE

The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki , pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

The Commissioner called for calm,, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

Ganiu Lawal

Asst Director, Public Affairs

Ministry of Education

3RD December, 2021″