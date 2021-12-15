Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe release official pre-wedding photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerians can’t stop gushing over Nollywood stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, as the soon-to-be couple, release their official pre-wedding photos.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are set to tie the knot in an elaborate wedding on the 22nd December 2021. They have therefore released their official pre-wedding photos.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos

The soon-to-be couple released their stunning pre-wedding photos seven days ahead of their wedding ceremony.

In one of the photos, Mo Bimpe was spotted rocking a cream color wedding gown while Lateef Adedimeji rocked a black suit.

In another photo, Mo was spotted rocking a silver dress and veil while Lateef rocked a black t-shirt and black turban to match.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade pre-wedding photos

The screen divas earlier shared the logo of their wedding on their individual Instagram pages which revealed their wedding date, 22nd December 2021.

