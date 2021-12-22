TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has reassured his love for his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade at their Nikkai, wedding ceremony.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

The two Nollywood actors, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe had their Muslim wedding, Nikkai on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Lateef has taken to social media to reassure his love for his new wife. He stated that he loves his wife, Bimpe Oyebade, and promised to be there for her.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

The actor shared photos of himself and his newly wedded wife, adorned in Muslim outfits. He officially welcomed her to his world.

He wrote;

“ALHAMDULILAH. May Allah be praised. Adebimpe Rahmatullah, I just want you to know I love and I will always be there . Welcome to my world”.

Recall that Bimpe Oyebade earlier took to her Instagram page to share amazing moments from her bridal shower.

She described her bridal shower as one of the beautiful days of her life. She also thanked her sisters and everyone who came through for her.

She wrote:

” YESTERDAY WAS ONE OF THE HAPPIEST DAYS OF MY LIFE! My bridal shower was organized by my sisters. How do I begin to thank you all for coming through for me this much, for all the money spent, for Time, for energy just to make me happy, I had the best bridal shower party all thanks to you my sisters, thanks and God bless you all, I love you all”.

See below,

Lateef Adedimeji
Lateef Adedimeji
