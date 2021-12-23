“Let’s normalize divorce and stop being emotional” – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi advises Nigerians

Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has reiterated the need to normalize divorce.

Bisi Alimi who is based in the US, is a Nigerian by birth and also a gay. He advocates for gay rights.

His words;

“Let’s normalize divorce and stop being emotional when people break-up”.

