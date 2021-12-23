TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

“Let’s normalize divorce and stop being emotional” – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi advises Nigerians

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has reiterated the need to normalize divorce.

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi

The US based Nigerian born, stated that people should normalize divorce as this prevents unnecessary emotions when people break up.

READ ALSO

“You said your marriage was ordained by God”…

“Nigeria is next” – Gay right activist,…

According to him it is high time netizens begin to see divorce as a normal thing to prevent emotions like regrets or blame.

Bisi Alimi who is based in the US, is a Nigerian by birth and also a gay. He advocates for gay rights.

He advised people to stop being emotional especially when two lovers or couples break up.

According to him divorce should be normalized instead of emotions when couples separate.

His words;

“Let’s normalize divorce and stop being emotional when people break-up”.

See below,

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Let’s normalize divorce and stop being emotional” – Gay…

“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still love queen Naomi”…

“Pastors are the worst people to take marriage advice from” –…

“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”-…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More