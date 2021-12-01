Man reveals how his father burnt down his mother’s kerosene shop out of jealousy

A man identified as Nelson CJ has narrated what his father did after his mother started a successful kerosene business.

According to CJ who shared the story on Twitter, his mother got a shop and began selling kerosene. At a point, the business became very successful and his father got jealous and burnt down her shop.

He didn’t stop there, he went ahead to destroy all her wares out of envy that she was gradually becoming too successful in her business.

In Nelson’s words;

“You know what my father did when my mother started a hugely successful kerosene business? He got jealous and burnt her shop then destroyed her wares. But sure, patriarchy protects women”

Check out his tweet below!