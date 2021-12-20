TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Actress Funke Akindele, has sent a strong warning to her colleague Iyabo Ojo, after the latter passed a subtle shade at her.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page and urged Funke Akindele not to form class by refusing to be available for people when they need it but gathering them together when she needs them.

She also added that no one is above and below her because everyone is equal before God. Even though Iyabo Ojo didn’t mention Funke’s name but netizens believe that the shade was meant for the latter.

This is because of Funke Akindele’s absence at her best friend, Eniola Badmus’s 20 years on stage celebration party.

In response to this Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page and shared an hilarious video capturing the moment artificial hairs fell off the head of a man with baldness.

In the background she said; “May we not use our hands to expose our secrets”.

In the caption she wrote; “May our secrets not be exposed”.

Even though the post has gotten positive reactions from people but it is obvious that Funke Akindele’s post is related to Iyabo Ojo revealing her own secret by herself.

