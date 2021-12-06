“Men who lie to women about their marital status should be punished by the law” – Ifu Ennada

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada, has opined that men who lie to women about their marital status should be punished by law.

Ifu Ennada
The reality tv star made this known in a post on her insta story. She stated that married men who lie to women to deceive them about their marital status should be considered criminals and should be punished by law.

Speaking further she stated that women who were deceived by men should be compensated for their “destabilized mental health”.

According to her whether male and female lying about marital status should be considered a criminal offense.

Her words,

“Men and marriage

Men who lie about their marital status to deceive girls should be considered criminals and punished by the law. Their victims should be financially compensated for their troubles and destabilized mental state. Whether male or female, lying about your marital status should be considered a criminal offense with a befitting punishment.”

See below,

