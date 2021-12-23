“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don writes after Burna Boy said he has no wife

British rapper, Stefflon Don has shared an emotional post on social media, just hours after her estranged lover, Burna Boy, revealed he has no wife.

Burna Boy had stated this in reaction to claims that he dumped Stefflon Don for American model, Delicia Cordon.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories; “And FYI, Odogwu nor get wife”.

But while reacting, Stefflon Don who was in a relationship with the Grammy Award winner for months, took to Twitter to share a post about how money and fame changes people.

In her words;

”No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers.”

