More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye witness narrates incident
More details have emerged about the seven-year-old girl who was killed and kept inside a cooler by a neighbor.
According to an Eye Witness, the terrible act was carried out by a Redeem pastor in Ekiti.
Reports gathered that the pastor’s mentally derailed daughter murdered the girl and her pastor father helped in br€aking the joint of the little girl that was murd€red and subsequently put her remains in a rice sack.
Read story below;
“This is a redeem pastor for crying out loud. Your lunatic child killed a minor and you joined hand in folding the body into a sack and kept in a cooler. You cleaned the bl00d and every evidence. They even joined hand in looking for the child. The husband took a cutlass searching every nook and cranny of the street. The wife also led the prayer session that took place when they were looking for the child. Lord have mercy.”
