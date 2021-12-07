Seven-year-old girl found dead in neighbor’s cooler, one day after she was declared missing (Video)

There was pandemonium in Adehun area of Ado Ekiti after a seven-year-old girl identified as Demilade Fadare was found dead in a neighbor’s cooler.

The little girl was unfortunately found dead in the cooler, days after her parents rallied around looking for her and declaring her missing.

On Monday, 6th of December, the young girl was declared missing and all efforts to locate Demilade proved abortive.

A day after the search, the lifeless body of the young girl was found in a cooler at the neighbours’ apartment with multiple stab wounds.

The house where she was found which reportedly belongs to a pastor at Bolorunduro street, was set ablaze by angry mobs even though the whereabouts of the pastor’s wife remains unknown.

Watch the video below: