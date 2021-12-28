Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared photos of the newly built house which she built for her family.
Taking to Instagram, the actress emphasized the difficulty of raising a structure, as she lamented over the fact that her mother couldn’t wait to see the house.
She wrote:
“Highlight of my 2021👏👏 This right here is my Sweat and Blood😊 6 Months of sleepless night😊 I give GOD all the Glory🙏 nobody told me it was this difficult to build a house with the hike in building materials 😫🤦🏻♀️ 🤣 but I DID it💪🏻
Just that my mother couldn’t wait to see Our house,What she has always wanted and prayed for silently 💔 I was going to write a long epistle,But let me leave it here first cus it still feels like a dream🤦🏻♀️ Built from Scratch to finish👏👏👏 This whole week I will be disturbing your timeline👅 Thank you Lord again🙏”
