“My mother couldn’t wait to see our house” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off new house

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared photos of the newly built house which she built for her family.

Taking to Instagram, the actress emphasized the difficulty of raising a structure, as she lamented over the fact that her mother couldn’t wait to see the house.

She wrote:

“Highlight of my 2021👏👏 This right here is my Sweat and Blood😊 6 Months of sleepless night😊 I give GOD all the Glory🙏 nobody told me it was this difficult to build a house with the hike in building materials 😫🤦🏻‍♀️ 🤣 but I DID it💪🏻

Just that my mother couldn’t wait to see Our house,What she has always wanted and prayed for silently 💔 I was going to write a long epistle,But let me leave it here first cus it still feels like a dream🤦🏻‍♀️ Built from Scratch to finish👏👏👏 This whole week I will be disturbing your timeline👅 Thank you Lord again🙏”