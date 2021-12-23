TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii shares worrisome cryptic post

Entertainment
By Peter

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Munachi Abii has left fans and followers worried with a recent cryptic post she made on social media.

The rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, to state that she is uncertain of her ability to ”do this earth thing anymore.”

READ ALSO

Former beauty queen Ifeoma Williams Michael Jackson themed…

Ex beauty queen unveils scholarship scheme for students

Munachi then concluded that she is tired, although she did not give further details and is yet to make any other post hours after the statement.

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. I ‘m tired”, she wrote.

Fans and colleagues have since trooped to her comment section to ask about whatever might be wrong, while others suggested that her close friends and family quickly get in touch with her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”-…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and…

“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don writes after Burna Boy…

“Marriage can only last if you’re married to Jesus Christ himself” –…

“You said your marriage was ordained by God” Actor Ogbolor slams…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More