“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii shares worrisome cryptic post

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Munachi Abii has left fans and followers worried with a recent cryptic post she made on social media.

The rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, to state that she is uncertain of her ability to ”do this earth thing anymore.”

Munachi then concluded that she is tired, although she did not give further details and is yet to make any other post hours after the statement.

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. I ‘m tired”, she wrote.

Fans and colleagues have since trooped to her comment section to ask about whatever might be wrong, while others suggested that her close friends and family quickly get in touch with her.