TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Over 10,000 Nigerians sign petition, demand release of female soldier arrested for accepting corper’s proposal

NewsLove and Relationship
By Peter

Over 10,000 Nigerians have signed two petitions on the Change.org platform, demanding the release of female soldier, Private Hannah Sofiat Akinlabi, who was detained by the Army for accepting the marriage proposal of a corper at the NYSC Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

Over 10,000 Nigerians sign petition, demanding release of female soldier arrested for accepting corper's proposal

The first petition was started by activist Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians and has attracted over 5,000 signatures as of  time. It was titled, “FreeSofiat: Nigerian Army should release detained female Nigerian soldier immediately”

READ ALSO

“They chose to punish love” — Reno Omokri drags Army for…

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before…

It reads in part;

“We’re demanding the immediate release of the young female soldier being held by the Nigerian Army before it sparks national global outrage.

“Furthermore, we condemn the prolonged detention and alleged violation of her human rights by army authorities by denying Sofiyat access to members of her family and refusing to provide her with food, sanitary materials, and medical care. Such gross violation of human right, abuse of power and excessive use of force is absolutely uncalled for and condemnable.”

The second petition started by activist Omoyele Sowore has also attracted over 5,000 signatures. It was titled, ‘#FreeSofiyat: Release female soldier held over marriage proposal in Nigeria’.

It partly reads, “It is Christmas time and Sofiat should be with her family and loved ones during the holidays and not held up.

“We are asking the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, to respect her constitutional rights and ensure that she is not stigmatised or dismissed from the military. We further call on the Nigerian military and security forces to review and remove all discriminatory rules against servicewomen in its books with immediate effect!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Rapper, Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2M on his 30th birthday (Video)

Over 10,000 Nigerians sign petition, demand release of female soldier arrested…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi sets aside beef, congratulates Bimpe Oyebade on her wedding,…

Kano Hisbah to invite parents of Shatu Garko for questioning, over…

Lateef Adedimeji reassures his love for Bimpe Oyebade on their (Nikkai) wedding…

Singer, Portable shed tears as manager, Kogbagidi welcomes him back and grants…

“If I want to finish you, I’ll tell your business partners all you said…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More