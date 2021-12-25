“People need to mind their business” – Actress Chizzy Alichi tells womb watchers

Nollywood actress, Chigozie Alichi, better known as Chizzy Alichi, has warned womb watchers to stop intruding into her personal life.

She stated that she is not entitled to reveal things about her personal life.

This is coming after she posted adorable photos of herself on her Instagram page and an online troll asked her when she would bear a child.

The actress who has been silent since, has responded. During an interview with Saturday Beats, she stated that people need to mind their business, and she only show people what she wants them to know.

Her words,

“I think people need to mind their business, and they should be mindful of what they say to others, especially because they do not know what others are going through. However, some celebrities derive joy from putting their private lives on social media for people to know what they do daily, and some love to show off because they live for the gram. Meanwhile, others only show people what they want them to see, and some don’t show at all. In my opinion, this depends on one’s personality. People do what makes them happy.”

“Although I do many things, I am into farming and I have big poultry. I trade bitcoin, and I also recently launched a kids’ television show. However, the most important is my nationwide delivery business.”