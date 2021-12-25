TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

“People need to mind their business” – Actress Chizzy Alichi tells womb watchers

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Chigozie Alichi, better known as Chizzy Alichi, has warned womb watchers to stop intruding into her personal life.

Chizzy Alichi
Chizzy Alichi

She stated that she is not entitled to reveal things about her personal life.

READ ALSO

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy…

This is coming after she posted adorable photos of herself on her Instagram page and an online troll asked her when she would bear a child.

The actress who has been silent since, has responded. During an interview with Saturday Beats, she stated that people need to mind their business, and she only show people what she wants them to know.

Her words,

“I think people need to mind their business, and they should be mindful of what they say to others, especially because they do not know what others are going through. However, some celebrities derive joy from putting their private lives on social media for people to know what they do daily, and some love to show off because they live for the gram. Meanwhile, others only show people what they want them to see, and some don’t show at all. In my opinion, this depends on one’s personality. People do what makes them happy.”

“Although I do many things, I am into farming and I have big poultry. I trade bitcoin, and I also recently launched a kids’ television show. However, the most important is my nationwide delivery business.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on wheel chair stands…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still loves queen Naomi”…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband is enjoying –…

You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“People need to mind their business” – Actress Chizzy Alichi…

Christmas has nothing to do with Christ – Daddy Freeze warns those…

Man who spent over N500k on girlfriend’s birthday, takes back iPhone he bought…

You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her…

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on wheel chair stands…

Jude Okoye tackles his wife for saying she won’t give birth again (Video)

Lady narrates how a man stole her phone and cleared her account after getting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More