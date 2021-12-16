People now rent money from Mallam to flaunt on social media — Actress, Tonto Dikeh exposes colleagues

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentLifestyle
By Peter

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has exposed some of her fellow industry colleagues for living a fake life of prosperity on social media.

Tonto Dikeh exposes colleagues for renting money from Mallam to flaunt on social media

She said some celebrities rent money from Bureau de Change Mallams, to flaunt on social media, and even flaunt their friend’s cars as theirs, just to appear rich.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she is disclosing this information so that her followers will not feel pressured by what they see online.

She took to her official Instagram page to write;

“My 2cents..
I can introduce you to the Mallam/Banker who RENTS for someone I use to know🤣🤣
.
.
#PS I meant jokes on the arrest but my information is VERY VALID..
Don’t make anyone make you feel like you are not blessed enough or You are a failure.::
Understand that we only show what we want you to see and 70% of the time the braggers are more fake than my BUM
.
.
I don’t care who this hurts or exposes or attributed to, I am speaking to my fans on truth I know and they don’t, Mary had a little lamb🙄”

