‘‘Please add 30BG to my name’’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing Reacts after Davido followed her on Instagram

Actress Nkechi Blessing can’t hide her joy after singer Davido followed her on Instagram. The billionaire singer recently followed her on Instagram.

Nkechi Blessing has therefore taken to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement after Davido followed her on her official Instagram page.

The overjoyed actress expressed her shock and shared a screenshot of the following on her Instagram page.

Excited Nkechi Blessing, who seemed elated, added that people should add ’30BG’, Davido’s record label name to her name.

She wrote:

“Haaa Jesus I am screaming abi it’s my eyes the king himself I mean the one who has helped millions is following me @davido. Abeg makes una help me check before I pull cloth. Pls Add 30BG to my Name I am framing that follow back and hanging in my Room, OBO DO ALL. E Too Choke”.

In another news, actress Nkechi Blessing recently had a broken leg at WizKid’s concert.

She shared snippets of the moment a die-hard fan of Wizkid stormed the stage where he was performing to grab Wizkid’s leg.

The bouncers threw the fan directly to her seat, she fell to the ground and broke her leg. She also expressed her love for Wizkid regardless of her broken leg.

See below,