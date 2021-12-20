TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” –…

“If you class people when they need you, it is…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong…

‘‘Please add 30BG to my name’’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing Reacts after Davido followed her on Instagram

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Nkechi Blessing can’t hide her joy after singer Davido followed her on Instagram. The billionaire singer recently followed her on Instagram.

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing has therefore taken to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement after Davido followed her on her official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Davido buys Zlatan Ibile’s t-shirt worth £5000…

Twitter influencer reacts to Burna Boy and Wizkid’s…

The overjoyed actress expressed her shock and shared a screenshot of the following on her Instagram page.

Excited Nkechi Blessing, who seemed elated, added that people should add ’30BG’, Davido’s record label name to her name.

She wrote:

“Haaa Jesus I am screaming abi it’s my eyes the king himself I mean the one who has helped millions is following me @davido. Abeg makes una help me check before I pull cloth. Pls Add 30BG to my Name I am framing that follow back and hanging in my Room, OBO DO ALL. E Too Choke”.

In another news, actress Nkechi Blessing recently had a broken leg at WizKid’s concert.

She shared snippets of the moment a die-hard fan of Wizkid stormed the stage where he was performing to grab Wizkid’s leg.

The bouncers threw the fan directly to her seat, she fell to the ground and broke her leg. She also expressed her love for Wizkid regardless of her broken leg.

See below,

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” – Reactions as new…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

“You spent millions of dollars to fix your teeth and yansh but you forgot…

Nigerian army gives reasons female soldier who accepted proposal from a male…

Lady fires driver for coming late to pick her up, says he made her enter…

Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Singers, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran share snippet of their forthcoming ”Peru”…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

‘‘Please add 30BG to my name’’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing…

A lot of Ladies didn’t get married this year because they didn’t propose to…

Doctor allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by house help, after getting set to…

Throwback video of Tonto Dikeh praising Bobrisky surfaces (VIDEO)

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More