Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike of Lagos, has questioned why some women delight in not wearing bra and underwear to church.

The socialite and night clubber questioned the motive behind some women who refuse to wear pants and bra while going to church.

According to him such behavior is wrong, he noted that it is wrong for ladies to go to church without wearing underwear and bra.

He wrote; “Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive toward such a behavior, I think it’s kinda wrong to do so and to make it worst, na u come Dey waka waka up and down the whole church the most”.

In another news, Pretty Mike, stormed actress Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage anniversary with some white witches both male and female.

These white witches had their bodies painted in white all through and they put on only underwears.

Reacting to this the club owner stated that he likes to entertain both the physical and spiritual worlds.

